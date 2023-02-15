FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies and other law enforcement agencies arrested a man after a drug laboratory bust.

On February 10, 2023, authorities conducted a multi-agency operation in the Sunrise community of Forrest County. According to the Forrest County Sherriff’s Office, agents received information regarding the possibility of a drug laboratory being operated on the property by Timothy Allen Smith.

They said Smith was on federal and state probation for previous drug and weapons charges.

Agents said they found weapons, as well as an active lab on the property during a home visit. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), as well as the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN), activated their Environmental Response Teams to assist in the proper clean up and disposal of the site.

Timothy Allen Smith (Courtesy: Forrest County Jail)

Smith was transported from the scene and booked into the Forrest County Regional Jail. He was charged with Manufacture/Possession of Precursors, Possession of Controlled Substance while in possession of a firearm, and Possession of a weapon by a convicted Felon.

Federal Probation and the Mississippi Department of Corrections also charged Smith with violating his parole/probation and a revocation hearing is being scheduled.

Authorities said Smith was also being investigated in a rape case which occurred in Forrest County, and an active warrant on Smith for rape was served.