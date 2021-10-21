Man arrested after fight outside Jones County daycare

*Warning: A following picture may be disturbing to some viewers

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – On Thursday, a Jones County man was arrested after confronting workers outside a daycare and starting a fight.

According to investigators, Robert Brand has been charged with public drunk and business disturbance. They said he accosted Spencer Clark and Stephen Del Rio outside at The Children’s Depot on Lower Myrick Road Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said Clark and Del Rio were outside the daycare building doing contract work before the fight. Del Rio and Clark fought with Brand while preventing him from entering the daycare building. No children or staff members, including Del Rio and Clark, sustained any injuries.

Brand was treated at the scene by Powers Fire & Rescue emergency medical responders and later by EMServ Ambulance Service medics. He was taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.

Robert Brand has been charged with public drunk and business disturbance. (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office)

Jones County deputies said Spencer Clark and Stephen Del Rio stopped Robert Brand from entering a daycare. (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office)

“Great job by Spencer Clark and Stephen Del Rio in stopping Robert Brand from entering the daycare building. They contained the threat until our deputies and investigators arrived on the scene. I’m sure there are a number of parents and family of children at the daycare and staff members at The Children’s Depot who greatly appreciate their courage and willingness to act,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin.