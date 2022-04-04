JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested in Jones County on Sunday, April 3 after fleeing from a checkpoint.

Deputies said Tyran Hammond, 33, of Taylorsville, drove off from the checkpoint on New Hope Road. He later ran into a wooded area. Investigators said he was caught shortly afterwards. Deputies believe he tried to hide a gun and drugs.

Hammond was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, possession of paraphernalia and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.