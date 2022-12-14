JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said a man was arrested recently after a gun battle with law enforcement officers on Wednesday, November 23.

Dillion Ferguson, 30, was arrested by Jones County deputies on Tuesday, December 13 after he was released from Forrest General Hospital. They said he was treated for gunshot wounds during a gun battle with officers.

According to deputies, Ferguson shot Reserve Deputy Joey Davis during a civil disturbance on Riley Johnson Road on Wednesday, November 23. They said Ferguson barricaded himself inside of a residence and fired multiple times on law enforcement officers.

The incident is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI). Ferguson has been charged with aggravated assault manifest extreme indifference to life.