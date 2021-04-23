Man arrested after Hattiesburg police find 490 grams of marijuana

Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man on a felony drug charge on Thursday, April 22. Police said they received complaints from neighbors about Terry Turner, 32, of Hattiesburg.

After an investigation and a search warrant at his home, Turner was arrested in the 100 block of South 14th Avenue. Officers said they recovered 490 grams of marijuana.

  • Terry Turner
  • Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and an enhancement for possession/distribution within 1,500 feet of a church.

Turner was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

