JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested after a chase that began in Jones County ended in Petal on Tuesday, February 7.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies responded three times to a home on Delk Road after receiving domestic disturbance calls.

They said Darrin Everett, who is the son of the homeowner, had a knife on him and had taken his mother’s car without her permission.

While at the scene, Everett reportedly drove up in the Toyota Camry and refused commands to get out of the car. Instead, JCSD officials said he drove off and made his way to Evelyn Gandy Parkway.

The Camry was boxed in by Jones County deputies, Forrest County deputies and Petal police officers. The car stopped on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway near the Highway 11 intersection.

Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office

Everett was charged with resisting arrest, possession of meth, possession of marijuana and failure to yield to blue lights. He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.