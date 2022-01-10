Man arrested after Jones County deputies find 3.8 pounds of meth in home

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) SWAT Team arrested a man following the execution of a search warrant on Monday, January 10.

Deputies said a search of a home on West 18th Street in Laurel led to the recovery of 3.8 pounds of meth, an AR-style gun and two cars.

They said Michael Brown, 49, of Laurel, was arrested after narcotics agents spent months building a case against him. SWAT agents said the search was of “high risk.” Brown was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility while he waits for his first appearance in court.

“We have spent countless hours on the investigation into the alleged trafficking of meth by Michael Brown. This was a large-scale illegal narcotics sale and distribution operation,” said JCSD Narcotics Division Sergeant Jake Driskell.