LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was charged with aggravated assault following a shooting that left him and another man with gunshots wounds on Thursday, July 7 in Laurel.

The Laurel Leader Call reported police responded to the scene around 8:14 a.m. near South 13th Avenue and Queen Street. They found one man with a gunshot wound to his leg and another man with a graze wound.

Investigators said that Antonio Trujillo, who was out on bond for auto burglary, shot at the victim. A struggle began between the two, and the victim shot at Trujillo in self-defense.

According to the newspaper, Trujillo was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC). He has been charged with aggravated assault.