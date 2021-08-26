Man arrested after more than 17 pounds of cocaine found in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Perry County deputies arrested a man after finding more than 17 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 98 in New Augusta on Wednesday night. During the investigation, deputies discovered a hidden compartment inside the vehicle.

Investigators said the vehicle was brought to the Sheriff’s Office for a further search. They found eight kilos (17.6 pounds) of cocaine inside the hidden compartments. The estimated street value of the cocaine is $320,000.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez-Garza





Deputies arrested Juan Antonio Gonzalez-Garza, 37, was arrested and charged with careless driving and aggravated drug trafficking (cocaine).