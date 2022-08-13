JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested following a police chase that began at a Dollar General in Jones County on Friday, August 12.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Sergeant J.D. Carter and Sergeant Jeff Monk were made aware of a possible stolen vehicle at the Dollar General store on Indian Springs Road in the Calhoun community.

They said the driver of the vehicle drove off when the two officers arrived to the scene. A police chase began, which spanned multiple miles and involved multiple law enforcement agencies. The chase ended on MS Highway 588 when the vehicle ran out of gas.

The driver, Daniel Perry, 38, was charged with felony fleeing, resisting arrest and possession of stolen property in Jones County. He was also wanted in Jasper County for grand larceny.

Perry was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.