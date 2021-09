HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man in connection to a Tuesday shooting in 400 block of West 4th Street.

According to investigators, Tyrell Harris, 20, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of attempted robbery.

Police said one person was treated and released from a local hospital after receiving a non-life-threatening injury on Tuesday.

Harris has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.