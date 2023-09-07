MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested after a woman was shot during an armed robbery, according to Marion County deputies.

Investigators said they received a call just after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 7. They responded to Custom Trophy and Engraving on H&R Lane in Foxworth.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they began to help the victim. The woman was taken to Marion General Hospital and then airlifted to Forrest General. At last check, the woman was in stable condition.

Deputies said the suspect, 22-year-old Shadarious Warren, of Tylertown, was later found in Pike County and arrested without incident.