LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested following a drug bust at a home in Laurel on Friday, August 12.

Officials with the Laurel Police Department (LPD) said narcotics officers conducted a search warrant at a home located at 1129 Walley Street. They said the officers found 112 packs of crack cocaine, a separate pack of crack cocaine weighing 65.5 grams, packaging material, digital scales, marijuana, a semi-automatic gun and a box of ammunition.

Arthur Beamon, 54, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a church.

His bond was set at $25,00 during his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Sunday, August 14.