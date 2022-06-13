PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A traffic stop on Highway 98 and Highway 29 led to Perry County deputies seizing illegal narcotics this weekend.

Investigators said the traffic stop happened on Friday, June 10. During the investigation, the deputy seized what is believed to be more than seven grams of heroin and more than 300 grams of marijuana edibles.

Juan Montoya Munoz (Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

Juan Montoya Munoz, 25, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) with intent and felony possession of a controlled substance (heroin).