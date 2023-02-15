FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies arrested a man for the 2018 death of his wife.

Forrest County investigators said they reopened the case of Jessica Brown on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, after they received acquired evidence to led to an arrest and murder charge.

According to investigators, new evidence in the case led to the arrest of her husband, Brian Henley. A first-degree murder warrant was issued for Henley on Wednesday, February 15.

Henley was arrested in Warner Robbins, Georgia. Henley will remain in custody while awaiting extradition to Forrest County.