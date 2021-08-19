Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping estranged wife in Hattiesburg

UPDATE:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police announced De’Trae Lewis was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force on North Hills Parkway in Jackson.

He will be transported back and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are looking for a man who allegedly kidnapped his estranged wife.

Investigators said officers responded to a domestic altercation on Millpond Drive around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 19. When they arrived, they learned De’Trae Lewis kidnapped the victim from her home and attempted to travel to Columbia.

Police said the victim was able to escape and was located safely.

Lewis, 28, has an active arrest warrant for kidnapping. He is believed to be in the City of Columbia.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency, Hattiesburg police, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.