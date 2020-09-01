Man arrested for armed robbery in Hattiesburg

Pine Belt
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery.

Investigators said Braxton Keys, 26, has been charged with one count of armed robbery. The incident happened on August 21, 2020, at Luxury Inn on Highway 49.

Keys was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

