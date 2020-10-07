Man arrested for auto theft in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department has arrested and charged a 20-year-old man for stealing a vehicle on Tuesday, October 6.
Hattiesburg Police were notified that the suspect, John Whitsett Jr., stole a 2015 Nissan Altima from the 400 block of Barry Street around 6:30 p.m.
Shortly after, the car was located by police on Brinker Drive in Petal. Authorities found Whitsett Jr. on Monroe Road by Forrest County deputies and taken into custody.
Whitsett Jr. was charged with one count of grand larceny auto, and booked into the Forrest County Jail.
