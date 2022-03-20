HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Lamar County deputies arrested a man for a burglary in progress in Hattiesburg on Sunday, March 20.

Lamar County Chief Deputy Brad Weathers said officers responded to the scene on Weathersby Road. They believed the suspect was still inside the building. A ceiling tile was removed, providing access to a large area in the ceiling. Weathers said Antonio Tillman, 18, was arrested a few hours later after being caught by a K9.

(Courtesy: Lamar County Sheriff’s Office).

Tillman was charged with commercial burglary. He was booked into the Lamar County Jail. Weathers said Tillman caused significant damage to the business. It will be requested that he pay for the damage.