HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a burglary.

Police said Kardeem Walker broke into a home on Blankinship Circle around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 26. They said he was found near the home and arrested.

Walker has been charged with one count of residential burglary and booked into the Forrest County Jail.