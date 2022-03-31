HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man wanted in multiple Pine Belt jurisdictions was arrested in Hattiesburg with the help of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Timmie Davis, 31, of Sumrall, was wanted in Hattiesburg in connection to a car theft that happened on 7th Avenue on Friday, March 18.

He was arrested on Larry Byrd Road on Wednesday, March 30 by Hattiesburg police, Metro Narcotics agents, Forrest County Deputies and United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force agents.

Davis was charged with grand larceny auto. He may face additional charges, and faces charges from other jurisdictions. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.