HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is facing jail time after police said he was caught with cocaine during a traffic stop in Hattiesburg on Thursday, September 8.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Eric Denard, 45, of Hattiesburg, was pulled over just before 7:00 a.m. near Mary Avenue and Charles Street.

They said he had 26 grams of cocaine. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.