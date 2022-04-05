GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – George County deputies arrested a man in connection to a burglary at a home. The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, April 4 at a home in the area of Boots Walters Road and Butler Lane.

According to investigators, the homeowner’s security system showed a man attempting to enter the home. Deputies began searching the area for the suspect.

Investigators said the suspect was located at a home in the 100 block of Butler Lane. They said he barricaded himself inside the home.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies entered the home and arrested the man, who was identified as Kerry Ezell, 37, of Richton. Investigators said they found items that were stolen from several homes inside the residence.

Ezell was taken to the George County Sheriff’s Office for questioning and later charged with two counts of commercial burglary. He was booked into the George County Regional Correctional Facility.

According to investigators, Ezell is also on Parole with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) and has an indictment for burglary in the City of Lucedale.