JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a man after a standoff on Houston Road Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said they found Gabriel Rivera, 29, and the female victim outside the home when they arrived. Deputies said Rivera was being questioned when he later ran inside the home.

They said he pulled a handgun that he had in his lunchbox and ducked into a bedroom. Later during the incident, Rivera threw the gun out of the bedroom window and surrendered.

Rivera has been charged with domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm. He is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.

Deputies said the victim declined medical treatment.