PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Perry County deputies arrested a man for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a home in Beaumont. They said agents seized three ounces of crystal meth, two grams of cocaine, six ounces of marijuana and firearms.

Dechinda Hilton (Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

Dechinda D. Hilton, 35, has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance (meth) while in possession of a firearm, felony possession of a controlled substance (cocaine and marijuana) while in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.