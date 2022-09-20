PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Perry County deputies arrested a man for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine.
Investigators executed a search warrant at a home in Beaumont. They said agents seized three ounces of crystal meth, two grams of cocaine, six ounces of marijuana and firearms.
Dechinda D. Hilton, 35, has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance (meth) while in possession of a firearm, felony possession of a controlled substance (cocaine and marijuana) while in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.