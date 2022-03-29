JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a man on Monday after receiving multiple calls about an alleged impaired driver who was running other vehicles off the road. The incident happened in the Powers community.

Investigators said Anselmo Mendez Rodriguez, 41, was arrested on Powers Drive after he was found passed out in his SUV, which was sitting in the roadway and still running.

Rodriguez was taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility. He was charged with driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies said he’s also facing other misdemeanor traffic offenses.