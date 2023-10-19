LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man has been arrested after a hit-and-run in Lamar County.

Deputies said Andrew D. Cook has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or injury of another, which is a felony.

On October 7, the family of Donavin Barnes reported him missing to Hattiesburg police. Barnes was later discovered to be the victim of an apparent hit-and-run.

Andrew D. Cook (Courtesy: Lamar County Sheriff’s Office)

The incident happened at the intersection of Westover and south of Oak Forest Drive in Lamar County. Barnes died from his injuries.