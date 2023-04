LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The suspect in the fatal shooting on North 5th Avenue in Laurel was arrested.

The Laurel Leader Call reported Aaron D. Collins, 30, turned himself in to police on Friday, April 28.

Police said the shooting happened on Monday, April 24. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, 22-year-old D’allen Smith, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.