Jones County deputies arrested a man in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex. (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a man in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex.

Deputies said they received a tip about the location of Jashawn Solomon, 22. He was arrested at the Lone Oak Apartments complex on Thursday, May 25.

Investigators said Solomon will be charged with aggravated assault extreme manifest indifference to life.

The shooting happened at the apartment complex earlier this week. Deputies said a man was shot in the foot and pelvic region.

The victim, 29-year-old Daniel Grayson, was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment. He is expected to recover from his wounds.

According to deputies, Solomon will be transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility where he will be held until his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.