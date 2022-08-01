HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man in connection to multiple auto burglaries on Sunday, July 31.

Javin Moore, 22, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with four counts of auto burglary and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

According to police, the auto burglaries that the charges are connected to occurred on Highway 49 earlier that night. Two handguns, multiple bags, backpacks, purses, and electronic devices were recovered during Moore’s arrest.

Moore was booked into the Forrest County Jail. Police said additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.