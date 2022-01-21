Man arrested for multiple felonies in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Lena man was arrested on multiple felony charges in Hattiesburg on Thursday, January 20.

According to police, Dimitri Shepard, 29, was charged with two counts of grand larceny and one count of grand larceny auto in connection to three incidents. Police said the crimes happened on James Street and Hood Road on January 14.

Shepard was arrested by Scott County authorities and transported back to Hattiesburg. He has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.