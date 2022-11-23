HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The man accused of multiple armed robberies in the Hattiesburg area was arrested on Tuesday, November 22.

Hattiesburg police, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, arrested Adrian Barnes, 29, of Hattiesburg.

Barnes was charged with four counts of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault in the following incidents:

11-20-2022 – 3800 West 4th Street, service station

11-17-2022 – 2306 Hardy Street, Shell Service Station

11-16-2022 – 1801 Hardy Street, Minit Mart

10-19-2022 – 1301 Edwards Street, Family Dollar

Police said Barnes stole an assortment of snacks, cigarettes, as well as lottery tickets on multiple occasions. He is also facing one count of aggravated assault after police said he assaulted the store clerk during the incident at the Family Dollar on October 19, 2022.

Barnes was booked into the Forrest County Jail.