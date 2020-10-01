Man arrested for ongoing homicide investigation in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested an individual in an ongoing homicide investigation.

Police said 21-year-old Kode Deveyon Rashad McNair was arrested by members of the task force in Starkville, just after 5 p.m.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, McNair has an active arrest warrant for accessory after the fact of capital murder, in connection to the January 3, 2020 homicide that occurred on Presley Drive in Hattiesburg.

McNair is currently being held in a county jail, until being transferred to Forrest County.

LATEST STORIES: