Man arrested for robbery at Citizens National Bank in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man in connection to a robbery that happened at Citizens National Bank on December 1.

Hattiesburg police and members of the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force arrested Paul McCarty, 57, on Monday, December 6 on Highway 42.

Police said McCarty was charged with one count of armed robbery. He is currently classified as a member of the Federal Bureau of Prisons and was being housed at a Residential Re-entry Center.

McCarty was booked into the Forrest County Jail.