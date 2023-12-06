LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Laurel restaurant earlier this year.

Police said Tydarrious Keshawn Thames was extradited back to Laurel from Cobb County, Georgia, on December 4, 2023. He was arrested by agents with the U.S. Marshals Service.

Tydarrious Thames (Courtesy: Jones Co. Adult Detention Center)

Thames is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, for one count of aggravated assault and one count of ex-con in possession of a firearm.

Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers responded to the shooting around 1:44 a.m. at Premier Bar and Grill on Ellisville Road on January 20, 2023.

While at the scene, officers were informed that a victim had arrived at South Central Regional Medical Center seeking treatment. The victim had been shot twice while in a vehicle outside the business.