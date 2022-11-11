LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested in connection to a Cameron Center shooting that left one man injured on Tuesday, November 8.

The Laurel Leader Call reported a man fired multiple rounds near the Cameron Center in Daphne Park. Another man was shot in his lower body. The victim was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Laurel police arrested Michael Pollock, 22, in connection to the shooting on 16th Avenue on Wednesday, November 9. He was charged with aggravated assault.