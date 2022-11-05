HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left two people dead and three injured in Hattiesburg.

The shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. in the 100 block of West 5th Street on Wednesday, November 2.

The two people who killed were identified as Ricardo Hollingsworth, 48, and Sherry Strickland, 57, both of Hattiesburg. The three others who were injured were treated at a local hospital.

On Friday, November 4, Hattiesburg police arrested and charged Justin Williams, 20, of Hattiesburg, with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

The Hattiesburg American reported firefighters were called to put a fire out at the same house where the shooting happened on Thursday, November 3.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said the fire happened just after 11:00 p.m. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

The Hattiesburg Fire Department ruled the cause of the fire as suspicious. The State Fire Marshal’s Office will be assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting or fire can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.