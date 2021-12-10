Man arrested for trying to steal catalytic converters in Hattiesburg

Pine Belt

by:

Posted: / Updated:

William Marshal (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police said they arrested a man who was trying to steal catalytic converters.

Just after midnight on December 10, officers responded to Hardy Street after receiving a call about a man attempting to cut catalytic converters off of trucks in the parking lot.

When they arrived. they said 52-year-old William Marshal tried to get away. He was stopped on the I-59 northbound ramp and was arrested.

Marshal has been charged with one count of malicious mischief. He also had two other active warrants in another jurisdiction.

Police said Marshal was booked into the Forrest County Jail, and additional charges are pending against him.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories