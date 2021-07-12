Man arrested for vandalizing multiple Hattiesburg businesses

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man for allegedly vandalizing multiple businesses this weekend.

Marcus Hart, 41, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of malicious mischief. Police said additional charges are pending against him at this time.

According to investigators, Hart vandalized a business in the 200 block of Broadway Drive, a business in the 800 block of Broadway Drive, a business in the 1900 block of Hardy Street and a business in the 2300 block of Hardy Street.

Police said each location had one or multiple windows shattered.