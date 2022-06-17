PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Perry County deputies arrested a man during a traffic stop.

The incident happened on Wednesday, June 15 on Highway 98. According to investigators, the driver, 23-year-old Zadarious Sutton, did not initially stop on the highway.

Investigators said Sutton continued onto Wingate Road and stopped on Wingate Cover Road.

The deputy who stopped Sutton seized two firearms. Investigators said Sutton was a convicted felon. He was arrested and charged two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.