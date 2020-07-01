Man arrested in connection to multiple auto burglaries in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Tuesday, Hattiesburg Police arrested an individual in connection to multiple auto burglaries in the Hub City.

Gauge Jordan, 19, of Hattiesburg, was arrested around 3:45 a.m. near South 16th Avenue and Camp Street, after committing at least two auto burglaries.

According to police, Jordan has been charged with two counts of auto burglary. Jordan was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

