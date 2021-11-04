Man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries in Pine Belt

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies arrested a man who was wanted in connection to multiple burglaries in the Pine Belt.

Investigators said Robert Ray Oswalt, 29, was arrested overnight. He was wanted in connection to two vending machine burglaries in Jones County and for burglarizing the Ice House in Hattiesburg.

In Forrest County, Oswalt has been charged with commercial burglary, driving with a suspended license and driving with an expired tag. He is being held in the Forrest County Adult Correctional Facility until his initial court appearance.

Jones County deputies are working with victims in order to determine if they want to pursue charges against Oswalt.