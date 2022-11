HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)-Hattiesburg Police have arrested another man in connection to the West 5th Street shooting investigation.

The shooting happened Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Malik Moore, 22, of Hattiesburg was taken into custody Thursday, November 10, by Hattiesburg Police with the assistance of Forrest County Sheriff’s Department.

Moore has been charged with one count of 1st Degree Murder and one count of tampering with evidence.

Moore was taken to the Forrest County Jail for booking.