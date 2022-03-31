HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man was arrested on multiple drug charges on Wednesday, March 30.

Hattiesburg police said Marcus Lofton, 49, was arrested at a home on Evans Street. He was charged with aggravated trafficking of cocaine, aggravated trafficking of meth and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (spice).

Agents said they recovered 603 grams of cocaine, 130 grams of meth, 408 grams of spice, 40 grams of marijuana and $1,530.

Marcus Lofton (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

Lofton may face additional charges. Columbia police, Forrest and Lamar County deputies, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents and High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force agents assisted in the arrest.