HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man was arrested on multiple drug charges on Wednesday, March 30.
Hattiesburg police said Marcus Lofton, 49, was arrested at a home on Evans Street. He was charged with aggravated trafficking of cocaine, aggravated trafficking of meth and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (spice).
Agents said they recovered 603 grams of cocaine, 130 grams of meth, 408 grams of spice, 40 grams of marijuana and $1,530.
Lofton may face additional charges. Columbia police, Forrest and Lamar County deputies, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents and High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force agents assisted in the arrest.