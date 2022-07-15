PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Perry County deputies arrested a man on drug charges after responding to a suspicious person call on Thursday, July 14.

Deputies said the call was made about a suspicious person in the Buck Creek community. They said they found the man walking when they arrived, and they took him back to his car.

Carl E. Logan, (Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office).

(Courtesy: Perry County Sherriff’s Office).

(Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office).

According to deputies, they found drugs in the man’s possession when they got to his car. They charged Carl R. Logan, 47, with possession of a controlled substance (morphine pills), possession of drug paraphernalia and disturbing the peace.