PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Perry County deputies arrested a man on drug charges after responding to a suspicious person call on Thursday, July 14.
Deputies said the call was made about a suspicious person in the Buck Creek community. They said they found the man walking when they arrived, and they took him back to his car.
According to deputies, they found drugs in the man’s possession when they got to his car. They charged Carl R. Logan, 47, with possession of a controlled substance (morphine pills), possession of drug paraphernalia and disturbing the peace.