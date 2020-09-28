HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man on felony weapon and drug charges on Saturday, September 26.
Police said Christopher McGee, 29, was arrested after a traffic stop around South 16th Avenue and Camp Street just before 10:00 p.m. He was charged with possession of a stolen weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance with an enhancement for a firearm.
According to investigators, McGee also had three active misdemeanor warrants on him for simple assault, malicious mischief and domestic violence-simple. McGee was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
LATEST STORIES:
- IHOP introduces happy hour, with a twist
- Man arrested on felony weapon and drug charges in Hattiesburg
- SZ Sunday: NCAA football local recap 9/27
- With little movement on new stimulus checks in US, here’s what other countries have done
- Can Trump release his own tax returns?