HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested on gun-related charges in Hattiesburg on Wednesday, April 6.

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department).

Hattiesburg police and authorities with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) arrested Jeremy Cooley, 21, at a home on Buschman Street.

Cooley was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and two counts of possession of a stolen weapon. Police said he also had an active arrest warrant out of another jurisdiction.

Police said he may face more charges. Cooley was booked into the Forrest County Jail.