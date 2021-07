HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Monday, Hattiesburg police arrested a man on multiple felony charges. Police said 24-year-old Mikel Anderson was arrested in the 400 block of North 38th Avenue just before 12:00 p.m.

According to investigators, Anderson was charged with possession of a (Schedule 1) controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, with an enhancement for possession of a firearm.

Anderson was booked into the Forrest County Jail.