PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested after he allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian with his vehicle in Petal on Tuesday, November 29.

Pine Belt News reported William Thurman, 59, of Petal, was charged with aggravated DUI after he allegedly hit and killed Stanley Bowman, 44, on Morriston Road. He remained at the scene after the crash. Officials were called around 7:00 p.m.

Thurman’s bond was set at $50,000 during his initial appearance in Forrest County Circuit Court on Wednesday, November 30.

According to the newspaper, the cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.