JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are investigating after a Wayne County man was attacked by three pit bulls.

The incident happened while the man was delivering a meal to a friend’s house on Kitchens Road on Tuesday, October 10.

The victim, 39-year-old Nicholas Rigby, told investigators the three dogs from a neighbor’s house attacked him. He was able to stab two of the attacking dogs with a knife, but he suffered at least 30 bite wounds.

Rigby was able to escape the attack and was later taken to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment. At last check, he was in stable condition.

Laurel Police Department Animal Control was requested to take possession of the three pit bulls and transport them to their facility in Laurel after the owner released ownership.